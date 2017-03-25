South Africa: 2 Arrested After Couple Attacked, Woman Gang-Raped - Police

Two people have been arrested after a couple were robbed and the woman gang-raped when they were hijacked on the R511 near Atteridgeville, Pretoria police said on Friday.

The two, aged 21 and 25, were caught on Thursday. Another two alleged attackers were still at large, said spokesperson at the Atteridgeville police station, Captain Bongi Msimango.

They would appear in the Atteridgeville Magistrate's Court soon on charges of rape, hijacking, and robbery.

On Friday, March 10, the couple were making their way to a night spa. They were driving in a 4x4 along the R511, when they came to a low-lying bridge over the Hennops River.

It was flooded following heavy rain and the couple stopped to see if they could make it across, which was when their attackers struck.

The couple's cellphones were stolen and money was withdrawn from the man's bank account. They called police for help after a security guard came to their aid.

Msimango warned motorists and residents to be vigilant around the Hennops River and the R511 area, between Pretoria and Hartesbeespoort. In some cases criminals pretended to be stranded and asked for lifts.

Source: News24