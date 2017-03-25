Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI launched, on Friday, the building works of two Community-Based Medical Centres-Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity in the neighbourhoods of Ennahda II in Témara and of Al Youssoufia in Rabat for an amount of 74 million dirhams.

These solidarity-based projects, under the National Campaign for Solidarity (March 15-25), stem from the sovereign's conviction to make the right to have access to health services one of the main pillars to foster citizenship, and promote health care offer through setting up good community-based medical services.

The centres are in line with HM the King's efforts to improve access of the underprivileged to basic health services, speed up emergency interventions, and ensure periodic medical follow-up for patients requiring specialized consultations.

Like the centres under construction in Tangiers (Bni Makada district) and in Casablanca (Sidi Moumen neighbourhood and Errahma new city), the new facilities are part of an ambitious program led by the Mohammed V Foundation for solidarity and seek to support the national medical sector via notably reinforcing the existing medical care offer, the establishment of community-based health care for the benefit of populations, and the integration of a complementary social approach in patient support mechanisms.

The centres will alleviate the pressure on the region's hospitals and spare poor people the costly and long travels that would worsen their health condition. They will be built within two years and will include departments for community medical emergencies, specialized medical check-ups and chronic diseases (endocrinology, nephrology, cardiology, gastrology, ophthalmology), in addition to traumato-orthopedics, and dental care.

Each Centre will comprise a mother-child health ward housing a delivery unit, wards for gynecology-obstetrics, paediatrics, and preventive and promotional medicine, a medical-technical department with an operating room, hospitalization rooms, a sterilization unit, an endoscopic and radiological exploration unit, a laboratory for biological analyses, and a pharmacy.