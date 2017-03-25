24 March 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: HM the King Launches Building Works of Two Community-Based Medical Centres in Témara and Rabat

Tagged:

Related Topics

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI launched, on Friday, the building works of two Community-Based Medical Centres-Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity in the neighbourhoods of Ennahda II in Témara and of Al Youssoufia in Rabat for an amount of 74 million dirhams.

These solidarity-based projects, under the National Campaign for Solidarity (March 15-25), stem from the sovereign's conviction to make the right to have access to health services one of the main pillars to foster citizenship, and promote health care offer through setting up good community-based medical services.

The centres are in line with HM the King's efforts to improve access of the underprivileged to basic health services, speed up emergency interventions, and ensure periodic medical follow-up for patients requiring specialized consultations.

Like the centres under construction in Tangiers (Bni Makada district) and in Casablanca (Sidi Moumen neighbourhood and Errahma new city), the new facilities are part of an ambitious program led by the Mohammed V Foundation for solidarity and seek to support the national medical sector via notably reinforcing the existing medical care offer, the establishment of community-based health care for the benefit of populations, and the integration of a complementary social approach in patient support mechanisms.

The centres will alleviate the pressure on the region's hospitals and spare poor people the costly and long travels that would worsen their health condition. They will be built within two years and will include departments for community medical emergencies, specialized medical check-ups and chronic diseases (endocrinology, nephrology, cardiology, gastrology, ophthalmology), in addition to traumato-orthopedics, and dental care.

Each Centre will comprise a mother-child health ward housing a delivery unit, wards for gynecology-obstetrics, paediatrics, and preventive and promotional medicine, a medical-technical department with an operating room, hospitalization rooms, a sterilization unit, an endoscopic and radiological exploration unit, a laboratory for biological analyses, and a pharmacy.

Morocco

Angola, Morocco Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

The strengthening of bilateral cooperation in the defense field was high on agenda of Friday audience the Angolan… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.