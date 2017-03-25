24 March 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Phalombe Crowned Volleyball Champions

By Clement Msinawana Mwale

Blantyre — Phalombe Volleyball Team are champions after defeating Mulomba and Migowi volleyball teams at Mulomba in Phalombe.

Speaking with the Malawi News Agency (MANA) Thursday, Phalombe District Sports Officer (DSO), Edward Malumero said he was pleased with the teams' performances and commended Phalombe for carrying the day.

"Players from both teams performed better in the tournament but at the end of the day one team should be able to win the Tournament," he echoed.

The win saw Phalombe Volleyball Team going away with K17, 000, a volleyball net and a volleyball ball.

Commenting on the victory, Chrispine Mbukwa who plays for Phalombe Volleyball Team said it was like a dream come true since it is what they were expecting at the end of the day.

He said: "We are looking forward to defend the silverware in the coming tournament even though it is not easy to do that."

Mulomba and Migowi went away with a volley ball net and a volleyball as a token of appreciation for participating in the tournament.

The Phalombe Volleyball Tournament is an annual event and it only invites three teams to participate.

It is sponsored by the Social Welfare Office in Phalombe District.

