Kenya: Kaya Tiwi On Course to Retain Girls' Basketball Title

Kaya Tiwi Secondary from Kwale County on Friday beat Taveta's Mwakitawa 128-23 to stay on course to retain girls' basketball title during Coast Region Secondary Schools Term One Games at Mazeras High.

It was Kaya Tiwi's second victory in Pool 'B', having beaten Mama Ngina 120-11 on Thursday.

Kaya Tiwi coach, Philip Onyango said his team is prepared to take on any team in the semi-finals. "Our team is ready for any opponent. I look forward to winning the trophy again and to start preparing for the nationals," said Onyango.

In Pool 'A', St John's Girls from Kilifi County also reached the semis after winning 72-45 against Lamu Girls and 67-16 against Lungalunga Secondary.

Shimba Hills of Kwale also qualified for the last four when they dismissed Lungalunga 62-29 and St John's 49-48.

Boys' basketball champions, Aga Khan Academy - Mombasa suffered a major setback when they went down 69-67 to St George's from Kilifi in Pool 'A' clash. St George's advanced to the semis after the victory.

Aga Khan Academy, who had earlier beaten Mpeketoni 64-36l, will now play Kaya Tiwi in battle for a second semi-final place in Pool 'A'. In Pool B, of boys' basketball, Shimo la Tewa High of Mombasa are also through to the semis after beating St Mary's Lushangoni (Taita Taveta) and Madogo Secondary (Tana River) 92-49 and 86-6 respectively.

Also through to the semis from the pool is Shimba Hills who won 61-56 against St Mary's Lushangoni and 46-17 over Madogo.

In boys' hockey, champions St Charles Lwanga of Mombasa lost 2-1 to Shimo la Tewa at the semi-finals at Mazeras High grounds to exit the championship.