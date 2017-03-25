Uganda: Makerere Closure Case Adjourned to May

Hearing of the case in which Makerere students are challenging the November 1, 2016 closure of the university has been adjourned to May.

Ajiji Akay Mackay, the deputy registrar of the Civil Division of the High court in Kampala, informed the applicants through their lawyers of Centre for Legal Aid that due to a backlog, the judge was not able to handle the case.

Sixteen students from the School of Law are challenging what they call arbitrary closure of Makerere University by President Yoweri Museveni.

They want court to pronounce itself that; the university should never again be closed arbitrarily without following due process since the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act 2001 establishes the university council as the Supreme organ of the university with overall management and administrative powers.

President Museveni ordered the indefinite closure of Makerere University on November 1, 2016 following failed negotiations between the university council, administration and lecturers over their salary incentives for the past eight months. The lecturers had gone on strike over the unpaid incentive arrears amounting to Shs 30 billion.

He said the closure of the university was meant to guarantee the safety of persons and property. Now, the six law students have sued Museveni in his capacity of "the visitor of Makerere University" in line with the Universities and other Tertiary Institutions Act 2001.

The university was reopened on January 2 after lecturers had agreed to unconditionally denounce their strike.

Lady Justice Patricia Waswa Basaza, who was the presiding judge is expected to make a ruling on the preliminary objections raised by the attorney general on whether the actions of the president, who is a 'visitor' at Makerere, can be challenged.

Makerere University lawyer Goddy Muhumuza contends in his affidavit that since the university was reopened on January 2, the case was overtaken by events.

However, the petitioners disagree that the vision of the university goes beyond teaching alone and that the closure caused gross human rights violations. The petitioners include Sam Ssekyewa, Moses Mushime, Francis Kibombo, Cissy Nabatanzi, Emmanuel Kanyesigye and John Robert Turyakira.

Turyakira told URN that they will not give up on the matter since they want court to set the precedent. The applicants contend that the business community in and around Makerere suffered irreparable losses when the university was closed.