Uganda: Kickboxers Semata and Mugula Ready to Rumble

Umar Semata has warned Ronald Mugula that he will 'smash' him, when the two fighters face off in tomorrow's highly billed kickboxing fight at the MTN Arena in Lugogo.

Semata, commonly known as 'The Pain', returned to the country on Monday from Thailand, where he has been undergoing intensive training, showed that he is in battering mood. And that once he enters the ring, he will hold no blows, to ensure that he subjugates his more experienced opponent.

"My time in Thailand has been worthwhile because I have really trained hard. I even had a fight in the K1 style against a fighter from Belarus. Although I lost it, I learned many things, which will help me beat Mugula," Semata said.

Semata is the current World Boxing Council Muaythai Super Middleweight international champion. It is a title he has held since June 2013. Semata has fought 58 times, winning 41, 16 of which have been by knockout.

His last fight was in June last year against Thailand's Kem Sitsongpeenong. Semata can least afford to be cocky. He said he will approach Mugula with respect because he is a former national champion. But Semata insisted he sees no way Mugula can muster any tactics to defeat him.

Semata feels Mugula is way past his sell-by date. Mugula responded: "Semata is not my level. He has nothing to offer, but talk. If he thinks he can beat me, wait for Saturday, and you will see what I will do to him."

However, Mugula has also not had many fights since he lost to Moses Golola in March 2014. His last shot at a belt, was a world intercontinental welterweight bout held at Freedom City in January 2014. He lost to Egypt's Abdallah Hessen, leaving him with a record of 63 fights, 45 wins and 12 losses.