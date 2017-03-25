Uganda: Nile Fight to Survive in Topflight Cricket

Two seasons ago, Nile cricket club came within a game to win the national league title.

They ended up finishing second. However, after three league games this season, of which they have lost two already, Nile have their ambitions lowered to merely surviving in division one.

After Nile nearly got relegated last season, beating the cut by one position, they lost a few of their top players. The under-21 stars, Zephania Arinaitwe and Kenneth Waiswa moved on. This left Nile a bit short.

They have had to bring in some new players to plug the holes, although it will take them some time to bed in. Nile is struggling for consistency, but new batsman Mehul Makwana has been inspired.

In their only win this season against Patidar, Makwana scored 85 runs. Abu Seguya has also been crucial in safeguarding Nile's innings, averaging 50 runs from the three games they have played. He is a good bet to help maintain Nile's top-flight status, and he is enjoying his game on the crease.

Seguya said recently although their start has been shaky, he is convinced that once everyone is available, they have a good team. The two teams that have beaten them so far, Challengers and Tornado Bees, have better all-round players.

But feeling less in pedigree should never be a license for laxity amongst Nile's players; otherwise, they will be plunged in a relegation dog fight again this season.

Before they face Kutchi Tigers at Lugogo this Sunday, an examination of their bowling must be done. Nile's poor bowling handed Challengers' Arthur Kyobe 107 runs and Tornado Bees' Roger Mukasa 130 runs off 106 balls last Sunday in Entebbe. Nile's bowling has been suspect. But their batsman and wicket-keeper Martin Ondeko dismissed any relegation talk at this juncture.

It is still too early in the season, he emphasized. But isn't it a stitch in time that saves nine?

Cricket League

Sunday@10am:

Kutchi v Nile, Lugogo

Damani v Charity, Kyambogo

Challengers v Patidar, Entebbe

Jinja SS v Africa, Jinja