Kenya: Chikuzee Becomes First Kenyan to Clinch Recording Deal With Diamond's Label

Coast- based musician Suleiman Chikuku Abdallah popularly known as Chikuzee has become the first Kenyan artiste to sign with Diamond Platinumz's recording label Wasafi Records (WCB).Chikuzee's manager Musa Babaz, told Nation.co.ke that the artiste has signed a five year deal to work under WCB where he will record solo singles as well as collaborate with fellow artistes signed within the stable, including Diamond.

Chikuzee is pictured here with Diamond's brother Romy Jones after the deal was sealed. PHOTO| THOMAS MATIKO"Chikuzee signed the deal last week. He has started recording and already he has three singles on the way as he awaits for an opportunity to collaborate with Diamond and other artistes signed within the label during that period," said Musa Babaz.Diamonds' brother Romy Jones signed the deal on his behalf as the bongo star had left for Muscat, Oman for a gig.

Chikuzee becomes the fourth artiste to be signed by Diamond after Riche Mavoko , Harmonise and Ravanny who have all released hit singles since joining the label.