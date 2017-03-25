24 March 2017

Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Africa: Fresh Drive to Rid Western Africa of Polio

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: UNICEF/Olivier Asselin
(File photo).

Polio eradication teams are preparing to vaccinate 116 million children in western and central African nations, especially Nigeria. The virus, which can paralyze victims, was stamped out in India in 2014.

The Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) said Friday its teams were aiming to reach every child under five in 13 countries from Mauritania to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The campaign was prompted by the World Health Organization's (WHO) identification last August of polio outbreaks in northeastern Nigeria- two years after the scourge appeared beaten in Africa.

The area has seen mass displacement and societal breakdown caused by fighting between the jihadi group Boko Haram and the Nigerian army.

"We are hoping for at least 90 percent coverage - but we will vaccinate as many as possible to ensure that the virus cannot circulate in any given community," said GPEI Director Michel Zaffran.

Some 190,000 vaccinators would travel house-to-house and visit trains and bus stations and border posts across 13 countries, carrying the vaccines in ice-filled bags to ensure they do not spoil.

Rotary International, which is part of GPEI, is also supporting the campaign.

The virus, if not stopped, invades a person's nervous system and can cause irreversible paralysiswithin hours.

It spreads rapidly, especially in unsanitary conditions.

Polio remains endemic in Pakistan and Afghanistan but in most countries worldwide cases have been reduced 99.9 percent since the eradication campaign began in 1988.

Experts have said that ridding the world of the last 0.1 percent of polio has been far tougher than expected. Nigeria reported four cases last August.

ipj/sms (AFP, Reuters)

Africa

Towards 'Radical' Solutions for Africa's Growth #CoM2017

Senegal's budget minister Brima Mangara has called on African states to promote structural transformation as part of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.