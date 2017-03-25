Ethiopia: Journalist Released From Prison

New York — Authorities responsible for overseeing implementation of Ethiopia's state of emergency today released Ethiopian commentator Anania Sorri.

Anania told CPJ he was released unconditionally today, four months after his November 17, 2016, detention without charge under a state of emergency the government declared the month prior. He told CPJ that he planned to continue writing. Anania posts critical commentary on a public Facebook page followed by some 11,000 people.

"Today's release of Anania Sorri is welcome news," CPJ Africa Coordinator Angela Quintal said. "We urge Ethiopian authorities to free all other journalists and bloggers still imprisoned simply for doing their jobs."

After Seyoum Teshome and Befekadu Hailu, Anania was the third Ethiopian journalist to be released since December 1, 2016, when CPJ last conducted its annual census of journalists jailed around the world.