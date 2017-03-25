25 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Strong Winds Postpone Cape Town Fashion Week

The Mercedes Benz Cape Town Fashion Week was postponed on Saturday after strong winds disrupted it for a third day.

This was after the Cape Town Cycle Tour was cancelled on March 12 due to winds approaching 50 km/h.

Event organisers, African Fashion International (AFI), said on Facebook that the fashion week would now be held from April 6-8.

"Following the advice of our engineering experts, we have made the executive decision to postpone [the event]," they said.

The fashion week's first show was cancelled on Thursday after organisers said winds posed a safety risk.

On Friday, guests were asked to leave the venue by 18:20.

"The safety of our guests is our main concern," event organisers said.

Source: News24

