South Africa: SABC 8 Welcomes Concourt Decision to Dismiss Application

The SABC 8 journalists welcomed a Constitutional Court ruling to dismiss their application.

In a statement on Saturday, the group said: "Even before receiving the Constitutional Court's order, we had already reached a consensus decision to withdraw the application."

They said the decision to withdraw their application was formed by amongst other developments, the adoption of the ad hoc committee's recommendations by parliament.

News24 reported in September that the SABC 8 approached the Constitutional Court to force the National Assembly to appoint a commission of inquiry to investigate the irregularities at the SABC.

The SABC was criticised in July when it fired Suna Venter, Foeta Krige, Krivani Pillay, Thandeka Gqubule, Busisiwe Ntuli, Lukhanyo Calata, Vuyo Mvoko and Jacques Steenkamp for speaking out against the broadcaster's policy to not show footage of violent protests.

Subsequently the seven of the eight journalists were rehired by the state broadcaster following a High Court ruling.

In the statement, the SABC 8 thanked civil society for their contribution.

"[You] stood by our side from day one to take the battle for an independent newsroom as far as it has to go - and rest assured the battle has not been abandoned," they said.

Source: News24