Zimbabwe: Woman, 43, Attacks 'Hubby', Breaks His Ribs With Shovel

A Zimbabwean woman, 43, has reportedly been sentenced to 3 months in jail after assaulting her 49-year-old estranged husband with a shovel and breaking one of his ribs.

The two were vendors and had been married for at least 10 years before their recent separation.

According the Chronicle newspaper, Velisiwe Maphosa attacked her husband Edward Maphosa with a shovel following a dispute on how the two were going to share floor polish that they were selling.

Edward sustained a broken rib, the report said.

Passing down judgement magistrate Lungile Ncube bemoaned the sudden rise of domestic violence cases in which women were the perpetrators.

In December last year, a 31-year-old woman was arrested after she fatally struck her husband with a log for allegedly slaughtering a goat for Christmas.

Chipo Mandombo struck her husband Lloyd Matupire, 34, with a log after a disagreement over the slaughtering of the goat.

Mandombo repeatedly struck her husband at the back of his head with the blunt log measuring 1.5m.

Matupire was rushed to hospital where he later died on January 1.

