Kenya: Two Die, Three Injured in Explosion in Mandera

An explosion has killed two children and injured three others in Mandera East.

The deputy county commissioner, Mr David Mbevi, said that a group of teenagers, five of them, aged between 13 and 15, were playing with a device before it exploded.

"We suspected the device is a grenade dropped by unknown persons within that village and these children picked it and started playingwith it before it exploded," he said of the 2.30pm incident that occurred at Hareri Hosle Center.

He said one of the children died on the spot and another on arrival at Mandera County Referral Hospital.

They were taken to the hospital by military officers from Omar Jillo camp.

The survivors are admitted at Mandera County Referral Hospital.

He said bomb experts have launched a probe into the nature of the explosion.

"We have bomb experts at the scene trying to establish the type of explosive that has caused all this but it is of bomb family," he said.

The deputy county commissioner appealed to parents to keep a close eye on their children and enlighten them on how to handle unfamiliar objects they find while playing.

Hareri Hosli is under security surveillance since suspected Al-Shabaab militants attacked Arabia Police Camp in February.