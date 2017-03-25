25 March 2017

Namibia: Four Hospitalised After Pick N Pay Robbery

By Ndapewoshali Shapwanale

FOUR employees of Pick n Pay in Windhoek's Eros area are recovering in hospital after an armed robbery at the store this morning.

Manager on duty at the time Jesaya Wahonga, confirmed the robbery.

According to Wahonga, the robbers, armed with firearms, forcefully gained access to the shop while workers were entering before operating hours. Nothing was taken.

"The employees were there at 06h00 to prepare things like the food and getting the shop ready," Wahonga said.

He added that one employee was hit with a shotgun and others kicked, resulting in minor injuries.

City police spokesperson, Fabian Amukwelele also confirmed the incident and said that no suspects have been arrested yet.

