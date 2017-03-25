Tanzania: Dar Drivers Gear Up for Iringa Rally

AT least six drivers from Dar es Salaam clubs are expected to square it out during the Iringa Rally scheduled for April 22-23 in the Southern Highland region.

The second round of this year's National Rally Championship (NRC) series, the drivers said the outing is touted as the most adventurous this season.

Randeep Birdi who will be navigated by the national champion, Zubeir Peredina in Mitsubishi Evo 7, said he was going to Iringa to officially start the 2017 season after missing Kobil Rally, the season opener in Moshi last month.

"It's confirmed we going to Iringa. Our car is ready and in a good shape to overcome dusty road challenges," he said. But the highest number of entries is expected from Dar es Salaam Motors Sports Club (DMSC) with four of its members confirmed participating.

The team led by the club's former chairman, Erfaan Aladin, will also include Arif Haji, Salim Haji and Feisal Nayani. "We have seen heightened interest among the drivers for this round. We anticipate Iringa Rally to be one of the most competitive and popular events in the calendar of motorsport in Tanzania," said Aladin who will be navigated by Prabh Bhatt in Mitsubishi Evo 9.

The second round of the NRC series will see some of the top contenders fight for top honours, as most of them missed the points in the opening round.

The 2015 champion, Dharam Pandya, is the sixth driver hoping to sparkle in Iringa after ending third overall in the season opener. Pandya in Mitsubishi Evo 9, has brought back experienced navigator, Awadh Bafadhil to navigate him in Iringa.

The Puma Energy-backed crew, said he was optimistic to win his first 25 points in Iringa and add to the 15 points he won in Moshi during the season opener. "We are looking forward to the Iringa Rally outing with great expectations and our focus will be to drive as fast as we can in the early stages and hope to lead in all tages," said Bafadhil.

Other drivers already confirmed include Ahmed Huwel, Sameer Nahdi Shanto and Davis Mosha, all three making comeback to active rallying staying outside the circuit for over a decade. Mkwawa Pure Drinking Water is the title-sponsor of the two-day rally.