South Africa: 'Do Your Bit, Switch Off Your Lights for Earth Hour,' Eskom Urges South Africans

Eskom is urging South Africans to join the global community in raising awareness about climate change by switching their lights off during Earth Hour on Saturday night.

"As has been the case over the years, South Africans will join millions of people, businesses, and landmarks around the globe, who will set that hour aside to host events, switch off their non-essential lights, and make noise for climate change action," the parastatal said in a statement.

Eskom said taking part in this event would serve as South Africa's contribution to meeting its sustainable development goals. These include providing affordable energy and related services by integrating and considering economic development, environmental quality, and social equity in business practices.

"Eskom strives for sustainable development principles and practices to be entrenched in all of its decisions, with the aim of ensuring long-term sustainability," it said.

The parastatal said it would inform South Africans of how much energy it had saved between 20:30 and 21:30 on Saturday night, which would translate into carbon dioxide savings.

Eskom also urged South Africans to conserve energy beyond the event, and integrate it into their daily lives.

"We all know that we need to take immediate action to save our planet, but many of us assume that these changes will place an added burden on our pockets and with rising prices on our daily living expenses, people don't feel they can contribute.

"However, this is possible. People are encouraged to reduce their energy consumption every day by using electricity efficiently, switching off all non-essential lights and appliances," it said.

Earth Hour began in Sydney, Australia in 2007 and is organised by the World Wide Fund for Nature. More than 162 countries and territories worldwide are currently part of the initiative.

Source: News24