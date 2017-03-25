25 March 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Eskom Signs Electricity Sales Agreement With Nampower

By Ndama Nakashole

Eskom yesterday signed a five year firm electricity sales agreement with Namibia's national electricity utility NamPower, at the 42nd Southern African Power Pool executive committee meeting in Maseru, Lesotho.

Nampower confirmed in a statement yesterday that it signed a Power Supply Agreement with Eskom for the firm supply of 200MW and additional non-firm supply dependant on transmission capacity.

In a statement, Eskom said that the new agreement is testimony to the long noble history of power trading between the sister utilities and also illustrates Eskom's commitment to powering the development of the SADC region.

"Eskom has turned around and we are now open for business with surplus capacity available to empower economic growth. This agreement provides energy security to Namibia and allows for economic development and growth in the country without electricity availability concerns," says Eskom interim chief executive Matshela Koko.

NamPower and Eskom have enjoyed a healthy, cordial, trade relationship through their bilateral agreements over the years, the statement further reads.

"The power supply situation in the region is currently under control and NamPower will continue to employ all possible means, including demand side management measures, to ensure that the delivery of electricity supply services to the national economy is carried out in a sustainable manner," said Eskom.

