Ethiopian Airlines to Host Global Symposium

Ethiopian Airlines is preparing to host the International Civil Aviation Organization (lCAO) Global Aviation Training and Train Air Plus symposium with the theme, "Together, Enhancing Training to Build Capacity" in Addis Abeba from April 11 to 13, 2017. This is the first time that the symposium will be held in Africa, and the fourth time globally.

"We are happy to be hosting a symposium that will bring major industry players together to exchange best practices and experiences in human resources development and aviation training," said Tewolde Gebremariam, CEO of Ethiopian Airline. "It will be especially useful to exchange ideas on the training and train air plus program for the advancement of global aviation."

"The symposium will also be an opportunity to introduce our Aviation Academy which can accommodate more than 4,000 trainees, and will receive trainees from all over Africa as we have to fulfill local demand," he added.

Close to 500 people are expected to attend the event.