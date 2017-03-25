25 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Durban Firefighters Still Battling Warehouse Blaze

Tagged:

Related Topics

Firefighters have been working through the night to try to contain a fire which broke out on Friday at a Transnet warehouse in Rossburgh, Durban paramedics say.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson told News24 on Saturday morning that the fire was still burning and "very active".

"But it is more controlled at the moment," he said.

He said the firefighters were working inside the warehouse, trying to put out the blaze.

"They worked throughout the night," he said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. However, Transnet has said it would institute an investigation into the matter.

On Friday, Jamieson said the Durban search and rescue unit had confirmed that there were wax panels inside the warehouse which were making it difficult for the fire department to contain the fire.Billowing black smoke and massive flames could be seen on videos sent via WhatsApp to News24 by Zwe Cele, a motorist who drove past South Coast Road.By Friday evening, residents and businesses near the warehouse were urged to evacuate.Th e M4, South Coast road, and the M7 in the area had been closed to traffic. In a statement, the Ethekwini municipality said the warehouse contained large amounts of wax and plastic.A worker at the warehouse and a firefighter were injured in the blaze and rushed to hospital. No further injuries have been reported.

Source: News24

South Africa

Asmara Art Deco Exhibition in Cape Town

Asmara Art Deco Exhibition was recently staged in the city of Cape Town, South Africa. Mr. Saleh Omar, the Eritrean… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.