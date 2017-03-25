Kirehe FC head coach Hamis 'Kishi' Sogonya has admitted that staying in the top flight division league beyond the current campaign is his team's number one priority.

The Eastern Province-based side are currently in the 10th position on the league table with 25 points. The league's newcomers have so far managed six wins and seven draws, losing on eight occasions.

In their last outing, Kirehe beat SC Kiyovu 1-0 at Mumena Stadium.

In their next league fixture, they host third-placed Police FC on Saturday, April 1.

Speaking to Times Sport on Thursday, Kishi said that the first major task is to make sure the club stays in top flight division.

"The competition is tight because teams have improved a lot, especially in the second round, so we have to stay focused and make sure we get as many points as possible. The main objective for me is to make sure the team stays in this division beyond the current season," said Kishi.

The former AS Kigali and SC Kiyouvi coach added: "We have conceded a lot of goals and that's something we have got to work on. We have also had to deal with so many injuries."

Kirehe FC appointed Kishi as head coach in August 2015 on a one-year contract following their promotion to the national league as runners-up to then second division champions Pepiniere FC, who are all but doomed for relegation.

The experienced coach replaced Jean Louis 'Fils' Ndemeye, who was sacked after helping the Kirehe District-sponsored side to promotion for the first time since the club was formed four years ago.

Kishi said: "We don't have a good playing ground but everything will come as time goes by, what is important now is to preserve our status in the national championship. The management has done their part in regards to motivating the players so that we can achieve our goal this season."