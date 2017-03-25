25 March 2017

Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algeria: Lamamra receives Congolese counterpart

Tagged:

Related Topics

Algiers — Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ramtane Lamamra received Saturday in Algiers Congo's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Congolese Nationals Abroad Jean-Claude Gakosso.

The meeting took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Gakasso is on a visit to Algeria part of the 7th Algerian-Congolese High Joint Commission, which he will co-chair with Lamamra.

This meeting will allow examining all the opportunities to develop economic and commercial exchanges and giving a new impetus to the bilateral relations in the light of high-level meetings between the two countries.

The joint commission, which will assess the state of the bilateral cooperation, will also develop new prospects of partnership to raise it to the level of the quality of the political relations between the two countries as well as their common commitment in favour of peace and development in Africa.

Algeria

Messahel in Jordan for Arab Summit's preparatory ministerial meeting

Minister of Maghreb Affairs, African Union And Arab League, current chairman of the League's Council of Ministers,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.