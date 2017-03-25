Algeria: Lamamra receives Congolese counterpart

Algiers — Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ramtane Lamamra received Saturday in Algiers Congo's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Congolese Nationals Abroad Jean-Claude Gakosso.

The meeting took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Gakasso is on a visit to Algeria part of the 7th Algerian-Congolese High Joint Commission, which he will co-chair with Lamamra.

This meeting will allow examining all the opportunities to develop economic and commercial exchanges and giving a new impetus to the bilateral relations in the light of high-level meetings between the two countries.

The joint commission, which will assess the state of the bilateral cooperation, will also develop new prospects of partnership to raise it to the level of the quality of the political relations between the two countries as well as their common commitment in favour of peace and development in Africa.