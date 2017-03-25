Algeria-Congo - Will to Give New Boost to Bilateral Cooperation

Algiers — Algeria and Congo expressed Saturday, in Algiers, their will to "give a new boost" to their bilateral cooperation, in the favour of the holding of the 7th session of the High Joint Commission

"Under the guidelines of both countries' presidents Abdelaziz Bouteflika and Denis Sassou Nguessou, this 7th session should crown several agreements likely to give a new boost to bilateral cooperation," said the minister of State, minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ramtane Lamamra at the end of his meeting with his Congolese counterpart Jean Claude Gakosso.

Lamamra said that it is about "strengthening and expanding this cooperation to boost it at the level of the special relations between the two countries. Long-standing solidarity and fraternity relations that have contributed to development in Africa," he said.

For his part, Gakosso expressed his country's will to "give a new boost" to its cooperation with Algeria, adding that it is his "third visit to Algeria in two months which shows our will to give a new boost to our bilateral cooperation."