25 March 2017

Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algeria-Congo - Will to Give New Boost to Bilateral Cooperation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Algiers — Algeria and Congo expressed Saturday, in Algiers, their will to "give a new boost" to their bilateral cooperation, in the favour of the holding of the 7th session of the High Joint Commission

"Under the guidelines of both countries' presidents Abdelaziz Bouteflika and Denis Sassou Nguessou, this 7th session should crown several agreements likely to give a new boost to bilateral cooperation," said the minister of State, minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ramtane Lamamra at the end of his meeting with his Congolese counterpart Jean Claude Gakosso.

Lamamra said that it is about "strengthening and expanding this cooperation to boost it at the level of the special relations between the two countries. Long-standing solidarity and fraternity relations that have contributed to development in Africa," he said.

For his part, Gakosso expressed his country's will to "give a new boost" to its cooperation with Algeria, adding that it is his "third visit to Algeria in two months which shows our will to give a new boost to our bilateral cooperation."

Algeria

Messahel in Jordan for Arab Summit's preparatory ministerial meeting

Minister of Maghreb Affairs, African Union And Arab League, current chairman of the League's Council of Ministers,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.