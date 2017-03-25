25 March 2017

Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

North Africa: Messahel in Jordan for Arab Summit's preparatory ministerial meeting

Algiers — Minister of Maghreb Affairs, African Union And Arab League, current chairman of the League's Council of Ministers, Abdelkader Messahel, will take part in the preparatory ministerial meeting for the 28th Arab League Summit, to take place March 29 in Jordan, the ministry of Foreign Affairs said Saturday in a statement.

The summit's agenda includes the latest developments of the Palestinian issue, the crises and conflicts shaking some Arab countries, the reform process and the development of the joint Arab action.

Terrorism, extremism and organized crime will also be on the agenda of the 28th Summit of Amman.

