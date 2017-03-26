Zimbabwe: Macheso - a Candle That Lights Others

Sungura virtuoso Alick Macheso has for the greater part of his career committed to assist fellow human beings -- if not at the Zimbabwe Red Cross where he is a humanitarian ambassador -- then in the music industry where he has nurtured many.

The truth once again comes to life when Macheso and a host of other musicians descend on the Aquatic Complex in Chitungwiza on Saturday for Nicholas Zakaria's album launch.

The album launch dubbed Takakomborerwa - Khiama Reunion was supposed to be released last year, but was postponed owing to a plethora of challenges, chief being financial difficulties.

This is not withstanding the vast musical talent that Zakaria wields and the many big names in music that have passed through his Khiama Boys ensemble.

At his lowest ebb, Madzibaba has had to play at free gigs and at times to a handful of fans, but all that have attended such gigs attest to his musical prowess and the question for a long time had been what was going wrong with the sungura giant. The anomaly seems to be set for exorcising on Saturday with a rare album launch since Zakaria joined the music fray 37 years ago.

Macheso, who cut his music teeth at the Khiama Boys, retraces his steps with a rare gig where he helps reignite his mentor's waning fortunes through the show also dubbed Kumabvi Nemagokora.

Speaking to The Standard Style last week, Macheso said he had a heart for fellow artists and the good heart is even extended to members of the community at large.

"I believe God designed it that way. I believe in helping the next person and you would notice that most of the departed legends' siblings have looked up to me for inspiration. The Dembos, the Chimbetus, Peter Moyo and the Tembo brothers, among others, have in some way benefitted from my coaching," he said.

"The most recent beneficiary is Faheem Somanje who recorded his debut album Zvedzinza at our studio in Chitungwiza. Supporting my mentor Zakaria at the launch is therefore part of me because I believe life gives back what you give."

True to his word, life seems to have a way of rewarding Macheso and when the world thought he was down, he released a trailblazing album titled Tsoka Dzerwendo last year which sold over 100 000 copies in the first two days of its release.

Macheso's management team confirmed that the sungura kingpin was in the studio working on a new album to be released soon.

"Work on the new album has started in earnest and as we speak, the team is in the studio working on a new album," said Macheso's publicity manager Tich Makahamadze.

He said they had played around with their gig schedules to accommodate Zakaria's album launch.

"At Orchestra Mberikwazvo, we have risen beyond competition. We believe in empowering fellow artists for the good of the industry. The Saturday launch is therefore going to be a memorable one," Makahamadze said.

The Saturday gig will see Zakaria launching his 23rd album right in the cradle of sungura music -- Chitungwiza -- which gave birth to other legends such as the late John "Mr Chitungwiza" Chibadura, among gospel music greats such as Mechanic Manyeruke and Charles Charamba.

A star-studded line up, including the first family of gospel music Charles and Olivia Charamba, Manyeruke, Andy Muridzo, Tryson Chimbetu, Progress Chipfumo, Freeman, Cindy Munyavi, Beverly Sibanda, Isaac Tazvida, Talking Guitars and Benjamin Chidewe make up the supporting acts.

The show, which was put together by local business, media and arts network Zimbabwe Business and Arts Hub (Zibah) with the support of Nash Paints, Esteem Communications, Club Joy Centre, JanJam and Joem Enterprises, promises to be a memorable one.

Zakaria thanked fellow artists and Zibah for the support and highlighted that he had done his homework and will give them a powerful performance at the launch.

The new album titled Takakomborerwa has tracks Sarudzo, Mira Pako, Murombo, Muromo and Mwambo, including the title track Takakomborerwa.

"I take this opportunity to thank fellow artists Macheso, Zakaria Zakaria and Simon Mutambi for their support.

Zibah and all the corporates that came on board have made this album launch a reality," Madzibaba said.

Nash Paints founder and CEO, who is also Zibah treasurer Tinashe Mutarisi said they had put together a top-notch event.

"We have standards at Zibah and as Nash Paints, we believe in doing well in whatever we do. In support of the local arts industry, we have decided to rekindle the Khiama fire in appreciation of the music legends Macheso and Nicholas Zakaria. Yes, they are artists in their individual standpoints but what they created together as Khiama Boys has inspired generations in music, hence our support for this Khiama Reunion album launch," he said

The award-winning businessman also highlighted that they will be doing the same for many other artists.