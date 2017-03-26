West Africa: Senegalese President Lauds Buhari's Intervention in Gambia

President Macky Sall of Senegal has thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his intervention in The Gambian impasse that led to the restoration of democracy in the West African country.

President Buhari's spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, made this known in a statement yesterday.

He stated: "Former President Yahya Jammeh had baulked at handing over power to Adama Barrow, winner of an election held last December, but ECOWAS leaders, under the inspiration of President Buhari, insisted Jammeh must quit at the expiration of his term in January. He did, rather involuntarily."

Adesina said the Senegalese leader also prayed to God to grant President Buhari good health and energy to carry out his duties.