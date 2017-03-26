26 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

West Africa: Senegalese President Lauds Buhari's Intervention in Gambia

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Isiaka Wakili

President Macky Sall of Senegal has thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his intervention in The Gambian impasse that led to the restoration of democracy in the West African country.

President Buhari's spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, made this known in a statement yesterday.

He stated: "Former President Yahya Jammeh had baulked at handing over power to Adama Barrow, winner of an election held last December, but ECOWAS leaders, under the inspiration of President Buhari, insisted Jammeh must quit at the expiration of his term in January. He did, rather involuntarily."

Adesina said the Senegalese leader also prayed to God to grant President Buhari good health and energy to carry out his duties.

Gambia

Exiled Gambian Ex-Leader Jammeh Works On Farm in Equatorial Guinea

Pictures of former Gambian president Yahya Jammeh working on a farm in Equatorial Guinea have emerged on social media. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.