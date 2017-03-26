26 March 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Govt Touts Regional Rain Water Harvesting

By Mosmoses Matthew in Mwanza

THE government has directed regional authorities countrywide to initiate a special campaign that will sensitise the community to harvest rain water and address shortages of the precious liquid.

The directive was issued here yesterday by the Minister for Water and Irrigation, Eng Gerson Lwenge, when he met members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Agriculture, livestock Development and Water during their visit to Nyamazugo Water Project, to be wound up end of this month.

Eng Lwenge said that the government is in the final stages of constructing a dam that will help harvest rain water, taking into consideration climate change effects that cause uncertainty of rains.

He said that the water project in Sengerema has been implemented by the Mwanza Urban Water and Sanitation (MWAUWASA) under Lake Victoria and Sanitation Initiatives (LV-WATSAN II) project that includes improved implementation of water and sanitation services in Nansio, Sengerema and Geita towns.

Eng Lwenge assured the Sengerema community that the government targets to achieve 85 per cent water access for towns and 95 per cent in villages.

The MWAUWASA Director General, Eng Anthony Sanga, said that the project will be completed on March 31, this year and so far 90 per cent has been covered.

The contract for the project was signed on February 15, 2013 between MWAUWASA and COWI (T) Limited that is managing it while it is being constructed by the China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC).

