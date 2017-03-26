Zimbabwe: Court Stops Grace's Seizure of Mazowe Farm

HIGH COURT has stopped Grace Mugabe's attempt to seize yet another farm in Mazowe.

Justice Felistus Chatukuta on Friday ruled that police should not evict villagers from Arnold Farm on behalf of the First Lady.

This followed an urgent chamber application filed by Mazowe villagers who have lived at the property for the past 17 years. They were settled there by government at the height of the controversial land grab exercise.

Ahead of the ruling, heavily armed police, accompanied by government land officials, arrived at the property and started demolishing people's homes without a court order.

According to the lawyers, the move was also in violation of an earlier court order granted two years ago barring the eviction of the villagers.

"The respondents (government and police) are hereby ordered to immediately restore possession ante ominia of the applicants (villagers) plots situated at Arnold Farm Number 10 Maze," said Justice Chatukuta.

"The respondents to be are hereby barred and indicted from harassing the applicants at Arnold Farm, by demolishing their houses or purporting to evict them without a court order..."

In their application filed Thursday, villagers argued that their eviction would be in violation of their rights as they have lived at the farm for too long and that their health was at risk. They also argued that if their crops and properties were destroyed they would starve to death together with their children.

President Robert Mugabe's wife, who already has an orphanage in the area, reportedly wants to establish a game park at the farm.