25 March 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Mourners' Distress As Coffins Float in Flooded Graves, Generators Used

Photo: Ofeibea Quist-Arcton/allAfrica.com
(File photo).
By Matebeleland South Correspondent

DEVASTATING effects of Cyclone Dineo remain to haunt villagers in Gwanda North as they are being forced to bury their loved ones in water-logged graves.

NewZimbabwe.com recently witnessed a burial where mourners had to use water pumps to drain water which was dripping inside the grave.

"Never in my life have I witnessed this, it has not been raining for two weeks now but there has been a lot of rain before and the land is saturated. The coffin was soaked in water and it is very sad," said 78 year old Ndumiso Dube.

Mourners had initially tried to use buckets to scoop the water off the grave but the levels kept rising forcing them to use a water pump.

Some mourners had to press down the casket with logs after it had been lowered down as water kept pushing it up.

Mourners who drove to the village had a torrid time maneuvering the damaged roads with vehicles being occasionally stuck in the mud.

Heavy rains have left a trail of destruction in the district with a number of bridges and dams having been washed away.

About a month ago, villagers in Sibhula village had to cross a flooded Hovi River with a dead body on their shoulders because the funeral service provider's van could not cross the damaged bridge.

