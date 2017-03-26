26 March 2017

Al Jazeera (Doha)

Morocco: PM Saad Eddine El-Othmani Forms Six-Party Government

Tagged:

Related Topics

Morocco's new Prime Minister Saad Eddine el-Othmani has succeeded in building a governing coalition, ending a five-month political deadlock after just eight days in office.

El-Othmani, 61, of the Islamist Party for Justice and Development, or PJD, announced in a press conference in Rabat on Saturday that an "agreement has been reached" with six political parties to form a coalition government.

"We will proceed step by step," Othmani told AP news agency after the announcement.

"Now that we have defined the members of the government coalition, three steps remain: defining the flowchart and structure of government, then the ministerial portfolios, and then the ministerial departments that each party in the coalition will manage."

The coalition includes pro-market, conservative and socialist parties.

The Islamist PJD won parliamentary elections in October but did not win enough seats to govern alone. Under Morocco's election law no party can win an outright majority in parliament, making coalition governments a necessity.

Abdelilah Benkirane - Othmani's predecessor - failed to build a coalition and alienated potential partners. The protracted crisis was hurting the economy and Morocco's image, and the king fired Benkirane this month in an unusual intervention.

El-Othmani was appointed prime minister on 17 March.

The new six-party coalition includes the PJD, pro-market parties RNI and UC, conservative MP party and the socialist parties USFP and PPS. Together they hold 240 seats in the 395-seat House of Representatives, the lower house of parliament.

The cabinet's ministers are chosen by the prime minister, after consultation with other parties forming the government coalition, then appointed by the king.

Morocco

Western Sahara Dispute Blocks Economic Talks But Work Proceeds

The tenth annual meetings of African finance ministers, jointly hosted by the African Union (AU) and the United Nations… Read more »

This story from Al Jazeera was supplied to AllAfrica under an agreement with the African Media Agency.

Copyright © 2017 Al Jazeera. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.