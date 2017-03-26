26 March 2017

Ethiopian to Commence Three New Flights

By Bilal Derso

Ethiopian Airlines disclosed that preparations have been finalized to launch flights to three new destinations- Victoria Falls, Oslo and Antananarivo within three days starting from March 26-28 , 2017.

Group CEO Tewolde Gebremariam noted that the new destinations further enhance the leadership the airliner holds in connecting many cities in the African continent.

The CEO called the new move as one of the greatest expansion in the airliner's history.

He said : " Three new flights to three new destinations in just three days is one of the greatest expansions in Ethiopia's long and illustrious history. We are proud that we are able to link theses new stations to the Ethiopian network in such a short period of time."

Tewolde commended the dedication employees of the airliner have shown for such a success.

Victoria Falls, Oslo and Antananarivo are three of the seven destinations Ethiopian planned to launch during the first six months of 2017.

The airliner started flights to Conakry in February 2017 and plans to serve three new destinations in Asia: Chengdu, Singapore and Jakarta before July 2017, according to the press release of the airliner.

