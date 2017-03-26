Ethiopia: Maximize Roles of Tourism Sector

For over half a century, tourism has been constantly expanding at a faster pace. These days, this trend appears to be irreversible. According to the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), there will be over 1.6 billion international tourist arrivals worldwide in 2020. In this regard, Ethiopia continues benefiting from the sector.

Currently, tourism has high potential for the economic and social progresses. It generates valuable foreign currency exchange and high revenues through taxation. It as well could be a major source of employment.

The contribution of the private sector in the tourism sector should be stepped up to exploit the nation's potential in the sector. Unfortunately, the country has done little to promote its historical and natural heritages which are unique to the world. In this regard, the role of private investors is vital in promoting and preserving historical sites.

Considering the role of tourism for the country, several measures have been taken by the government and other stakeholders. As part of this measure, the country has adopted a new brand that manifests Ethiopia's spirit of originality - 'Ethiopia: Land of Origins'.

This brand has been given to Ethiopian tourism sector after conducting extensive researches and in consultation with Ethiopian stakeholders, tour operators and potential tourists.

It is believed that the new brand would enable Ethiopia to define its identity as well as inspire people to create their own memories of Ethiopian tourist attractions.

Lately, introducing the equivalent Amharic brand "Midre Kedemt" at the 4th regular meeting of Ethiopian Tourism Transformation Council, Council Chairperson Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalen said that since the nation is endowed with high tourism potential, it has to work hard to increase the benefits from the sector. The Council has to carry out all the necessary activities in order to remove major impediments in the tourism industry.

The Premier further said that all stakeholders, including federal and states governments, are expected to play their roles for the success of the sector which is vital to improve the image and economy of the country.

Culture and Tourism Minister Dr. Hirut Woldemariam highlighted the necessity of integrated works in addressing the bottlenecks in Ethiopia's tourism industry.

The government should continue enhancing benefits of the tourism sector to unleash the potentials of the country's natural, historic, cultural and other attractions in a sustainable and globally competitive manner.

Indeed, in a growing economy like Ethiopia, the tourism sector has a significant role to support the national economy. In this regard, the states and other stakeholders should play their roles to bring about radical transformation in the tourism sector.

All the concerned bodies should maximize efforts to boost Ethiopia's benefits from its untapped tourism potential and resources. Prime attention has been given to the issue so as to bring about radical change in the sector.

The tourism sector should be developed to be competitive in the global market. Attention must also be given to national parks, historical sites, diverse cultural heritages and other tourism potentials as well.

What is more, a due attention should be given to damaged tourist attraction sites. In addition to their economic values, tourist attraction sites have their own social and cultural values to that particular society.

Due to their old age, some of tourist attraction sites have exposed to natural or man made damages. In order to preserve these sites, proper care has to be taken soon. In this regard, universities and colleges have a responsibility in producing experts who really know the cultural values of that society.

It is crystal clear that Ethiopia is endowed with several tourist attraction sites. However, the country did not benefit that much from the sector.

As the experiences of other countries witnessed, proper utilization and preservation of tourist attraction sites can be the basic important thing to attract tourists. If tourist attraction sites are not preserved with proper care--with local materials--their true nature will be replaced by something odd. This has an adverse effect on the cultural value of that particular tourist sites.

Ethiopia has already prepared a five-year strategic plan with a vision to become one of the top five African tourist destination countries in the coming years. In this regard, for the success of the second Growth Transformation Plan, the Ethiopian Tourism Organization has to continue enhancing the tourism marketing development, capacity building of new and old tourist destinations through strengthening cooperation and integration with stakeholders.