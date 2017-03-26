Somalia: Foreign Affairs Civil Servant Assassinated in Mogadishu

An employee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was Saturday night shot dead by unknown assailants in Mogadishu.

Mukhtaar Mohamed Adalla who is a brother to Somali MP Sareedo Mohamed Abdalla was assassinated at Ali Boolay market in Waaberi district.

No group has claimed responsibility for the aasassination of Mr. Adallah.

At least four people were assassinated in Mogadishu on Saturday including secretary to Wadajir District Commissioner a Mr Abdirahman Alasow.

Two of his bodyguards were killed in the incident which militant group Al shabaab claimed responsibility.