Beatrice Chepkoech on Sunday anchored Kenya to the World Cross Country Championships mixed relay gold in Kampala ahead of rivals Ethiopia, who finished second.

Kenya finished in the first position hitting the overall time of 22:22 in three laps split time of 5:58, average 3:43.

Ethiopia came second with an overall time of 22:30 in three laps split time of 5:27, average 3:43.

Turkey was third with overall time of 22:37 in three laps split time 5:29 and average 3:46.

The mixed relay team comprised of Asbel Kiprop, Winfred Mbithe, Bernard Kipkorir and Beatrice Kipkoech.

"I am very happy for the team and this is a good sign of team work which helped us bag the medals," said Kiprop the 1,500m World champion.

Beatrice Chepkoech who was in the last 2km race said that she was happy to run with Ethiopia's Genzebe Dibaba.