Nigerian Runs World Fastest 2017 Time in 100 Million Hurdles

Nigerian hurdler, Tobi Amusan, now has the fastest 100m hurdle time (12.63) in the world for 2017 following her awesome race on Saturday.

The 2016 Rio Olympics semi-finalist clocked a 12.63 seconds lifetime and 2017 world leading 100m hurdles best on Saturdayafternoon at the University of Texas in El Paso (UTEP) Springtime meet held at the school ground, the Kidd Field.

The time which broke a 34-year-old UTEP record also shot the petite sprint hurdler up as the second fastest Nigerian of all-time in the event behind African and Nigerian record holder, Gloria Alozie (12.44).

The Nigerian wasn't surprised she ran that fast.

"I didn't have any idea," Amusan was quoted as saying by the El Paso Times when asked if she knew how fast she had run.

"It felt so good, so easy. I wasn't surprised, I've been working hard ever since I got back from (indoor) nationals. I don't go into competitions with the idea of running a time. I go into competition trying to execute my race. It showed."

To put her time in perspective, it would have finished last season tied for the 10th best time in the world and the best in the NCAA.

Amusan's coach, Lacena Golding-Clarke, was full of praises for the young Nigerian who is looking like a contender at the World Championships later this year.

"I'm so, so happy for her. I was thinking maybe a sub-13, maybe a 12.90 we can work with, but to run 12.63 as a sophomore - that's better than my (personal record). I ran pro for 11 years and my best was 12.65. And she's just a sophomore," the excited coach told the El Paso Times.