Nigeria: #BBNaija - Bassey Evicted From Big Brother House

Bassey, one of the four housemates nominated for eviction by Ultimate Head of House, Efe on Monday has ended up being evicted from the ongoing reality show, Big Brother Nigeria .

His eviction came on Sunday as he got the lowest votes cast by the public.

Three other housemates billed for eviction-- Bally, Debie-Rise and Tboss-- all survived.

Debie Rise broke into tears as Bassey left the house.

In a brief chat with Ebuka, the anchor of the Sunday Live Eviction Show, Bassey said he was excited to have remained in the show for this long.

"I never thought I was going to leave now but Naija has made their decisions; so Naija all the way."

The evicted housemate said that Tboss was attractive but that he learned to turn the attraction to something positive.

On Debie-Rise, Bassey said that though she was emotional towards him, he did not want to enter her private space and later hurt her.

Bassey also said that Efe was smart and calculative in some games in the house.

"He is strong in Head of House task but he was not a threat to me with regards to the prize money.

"As I leave the house, if DonJazzy give me a beat, I will jump on it; and if am given a script, I will work with it," the evicted housemate said.

So far seven housemates have been evicted by votes since the show started in January.

Those evicted before today were Coco Ice, Soma, Miyonse, Gifty, Uriel, TTT. Kemen, the eighth housemate who got the boot, was disqualified after breaking the house rule by fondling Tboss who was fast asleep beside him.

Also evicted were two fake housemates, Ese and Jon.

The remaining six housemates still in the race for the N25 million grand money prize and a brand new SUV are Efe, Marvis, and Bisola

Others are Bally, Debie-Rise and Tboss