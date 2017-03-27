Photo: The Nation

An Administration Police officer was arrested in Nakuru County on March 26, 2017 for being involved in a robbery. FILE PHOTO | BONIFACE MWANGI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

A police officer was among those arrested Sunday after a kidnapping and robbery went wrong in Rongai, Nakuru County.

Administration Police Constable Joseph Kiragu Ng'ang'a, 33, who is based at a Daadab AP camp, was arrested in the company of Mr Kenneth Michuki Mwangi, 27, and Mr Joseph Munyaka Njuki, 33, after a man was kidnapped from his home and robbed of cash.

The incident was reported at Solai Police Station by Mr Stephen Ndirangu.

Mr Ndirangu narrated that he was sitting with his father Richard Mwangi Kamau in their house when a Nissan saloon car bearing registration number KCE 953U entered their homestead.

The five occupants then bundled his father into the car and drove off. He immediately reported to the area chief, who circulated the details of the vehicle.

Mr Kamau was later dumped at Munyinyi after he had been robbed of Sh100,000.

According to a police report seen by the Nation, Mr Kamau then walked to Subukia Police Station where he reported the matter.

Police officers then lay an ambush in the Solai-Maji Tamu area and accosted the vehicle's occupants, who refused to stop and instead shot at the officers.

During the gunfire exchange, one of the occupants, Mr Paul Kimotho Gitimu, was injured and was later confirmed dead at Bahati Sub-County Hospital.

One suspect, however, managed to escape with his weapon.

Police recovered from the scene a certificate of appointment of the AP officer, as well as eight spent cartridges from an AK-47 rifle and a bullet head belonging to the same. They also recovered a pair of handcuffs and five mobile phones.

The Independent Police Oversight Authority (Ipoa) has been investigating police officers on such matters and a few have been convicted of crimes.