Kenya: English Pro Rai Wins 2017 Barclays Kenya Open

English professional golfer of a Kenyan born mother Aaron Rai completed a 72-hole total of 17 under par 267, to win this year's Barclays Kenya Open golf title by three shots at Muthaiga Golf Club's par 71 course.

Rai who missed the cut during last year's event at Karen after shooting 77 and 72 to finish in 113th place, was on Sunday erexcited winning the title in the country of his mother's birth and in front of Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta who watched Rai's last four holes in the final round.

"I just don't' even how I am feeling, it is such a great thing after missing the cut last year," said Rai. His mother did not hide her excitement as well.

"I think I am more excited than him because this is the first time I have come back to Kenya after 46 years," said the mother who said she was born in Mombasa but also stayed in Mlango Kubwa, Nairobi before she left Kenya for England in 1970 at the age of 14 years.

"This is just perfect that my son has won his first title in the country I was born. It's so great," she added.

The soft speaking and cool playing Rai who finished seventh in the Joburg Open on February 26, this year, started the day a shot behind third round leader Matt Wallace of England, started the day well picking up birdies at the second, third and fourth holes, dropped his only shot of the day at the sixth.

And while his team-mate Wallace went on dropping shots, Rai birdied the seventh to go 14 under, though it was the two club at the par three 13th hole which appeared to be his turning point as he went 16 under while the next player was on 14 under.

He picked up his last birdie at the 16th and even after missing a birdie at the home green where over 2000 PGA European Tour card if he does well in the remaining part of the "Road to Oman" series.

Frenchman Adrien Saddier who led in day two, shot three under par 68 for a total of 14 under par 270 to finish second.

He birdied five holes against two bogeys. Meanwhile Matt Wallace bogeyed four holes having birdied five holes to finish with one under par 70 to tie with Italian Francesco Laporta who fired an impressive seven under par 64 to move to the third with 13 under par 271.