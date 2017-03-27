Kenya: Sofapaka Humiliate Stima in Kisumu, Homeboyz Edge Muhoroni

Sofapaka produced a stunning performance to defeat 10-man Western Stima 3-1 while Kakamega Homeboyz were 1-0 winners over Muhoroni Youth in entertaining SportPesa Premier League matches on Sunday.

Veteran midfielder Charles Okwemba gave Sofapaka the lead at Moi Stadium in the 22nd minute before centre back Humphrey Okoti stabbed the second goal in in the 40th minute.

Fredrick Nyarombo pulled a goal back for Western Stima three minutes from the break but Sofapaka's Ezekiel Okare struck in the 70th minute with a low shot to put the score beyond doubt.

Stima were reduced to 10 men with a minute left on the clock when goalkeeper Samuel Odhiambo saved Okwemba's goal bound shot outside his restricted area.

"We lost our last match because of luck but today my players made every chance count because we played as a unit," Sofapaka coach Sam Ssimbwa said in a post-match interview.

And at Mumias Sugar Sports Complex deadly striker Wycliffe Ochomo converted a penalty in the extra time to earn Homeboyz maximum points against his former club Muhoroni.

Festo Omukoto had been brought down in the box by defender Jacob Finna giving the referee little choice.

Earlier, Muhoroni's Maxwell Onyango could have given his side the lead when he rounded up defender Charles Momanyi but his shot was kept out by custodian Michael Wanyika.