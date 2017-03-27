Kenya: It's Poor Show By Golfers

editorial

The performance of Kenyan golfers in the 49th edition of the Barclays Kenya Open Championship is nothing to write home about. Only three made the cut among the 28 players, including six amateurs. It is no consolation that Kenyan-born Briton Aaron Rai walked away with victory.

With President Uhuru Kenyatta rooting for an increase of the prize money to $1 million (Sh100 million) next year, the event is bound to attract top quality and much tougher competition for the Kenyans.

However, Kenyan professionals and amateurs will continue to struggle without more exposure and regular participation in other tournaments.

Most of the touring players take part in tournaments almost weekly, unlike the Kenyans who wait until only two weeks to the Kenya Open to participate.

They can't match the proficiency of those who regularly participate in competitions.

It's good that Jamii Telkom and Kenya Commercial Bank-sponsored tournaments for local professionals are organised two weeks before the Kenya Open.

But that is not enough. Golfers need regular outings to improve their game. This is a challenge Kenya Open Golf Limited needs to take up and consider sponsoring professionals who excel in the Kenya Open to similar events abroad.

It is disappointing to have foreigners come over and go away with virtually all the prizes in local tournaments.