Kenya: Football Poorer As KPL, FKF Feud Simmers On

opinion

Now that we have an 18-team league, some of us are of the opinion that the squabbles between the Kenya Premier League (KPL) and Football Kenya Federation (FKF) is over.

We may be deluded but we have some reservation about it. That thing is far from solved and we are sure to start the rigmarole once again when the season comes to the end. There is one that shall not rest till it is the only one. That is the fact about our country and we cannot ever rest until this thing is over.

In some sane countries, football is treated professionally and is a source of income for many people including me on the fringes, who watch and comment about it;

In a country where there are very few people engaged in "business" we only get a handful who actually do it. Most of what we call business people are just depending on government tenders of which they are under no obligation to complete.

They are not business people; they can be anything they like but they are not honest! That is a fact and they know it. It is a sad situation which we are at crossroads about at the moment but we are sure that much can still be done to make our sports a well paying profession. There is still a big gulf to invest in and make good returns.

"Our aim as the organisation of football in this country is concerned is to promote our football." That was a statement from the elected officials of FKF.

The words were not cajoled out of them, they perhaps uttered them while in the quest of being politically correct with all those who pray and wish that we could move ahead even if it is only one inch! Just a small little inch!

The yearly squabbles between KPL and FKF have only succeeded in creating anxiety and a sense of loss to all of us who love football in Kenya. We are the ones gnashing teeth. In this infantile argument, we wish to take no sides. There are no saints in it we learned that with a lot of fear and trepidation.

When you talk to both parties, they give you a lot of facts that are tailored to keep you thinking that the other camp is on the wrong. When you gaze into the accused camp, It gives you gospel data that tells you clearly that the ones that accused them are the real villains and they are the saints that shall help Kenyan football grow.

When you get to the real problem, both camps accuse you of being a "brown envelope journalist", a hired gun that. So be it. WE will continue to spread the facts and the truths.