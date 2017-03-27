26 March 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Eject Gor Mahia Officials From the Gates

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion By Tom Osanjo

One of the curses that Gor Mahia seems to have been afflicted with is the infighting among officials. Year-in-year-out this curse creeps in, wreaks havoc and moves on waiting to strike again the following year.

Sadly this year is no exception and it is only a stranger in Jerusalem who can deny the fact that all is now well at K'Ogalo. To begin with there are the cyber wars being fought by supporters of the various officials with some serious allegations being traded.

Since 2012 we have witnessed this cycle of in-fighting trickling down to the playing unit and seriously affecting the performance and ultimately denying us the league diadem. As the good folks at Gor Mahia News state: In essence Gor Mahia should have won the league five times in a row from 2012 to 2016, if not for self inflicted wounds.

This time round, the fight is pitting two officials amidst claims that there is widespread Chinese accounting at play concerning accountability of gate collections. Furthermore, that an official can be accused of acts which can attract a criminal charge in a court of law speaks volumes about the men and women we have entrusted with the responsibility of running our beloved club.

It is an open secret that there is a lot of disconnect between match attendances and the amounts we finally see declared as gate proceeds. We all have at one time or another faced the corruption that goes on at the gates.

This is how it works: you get to the gate with your duly paid for ticket. One of the so called stewards gets it and rushed you through the gates while retaining the ticket. Since all you wanted was to get into the stadium you pay no heed to what happens next which is that the same ticket is then sold again.

Another trick is that the stewards shoo in people who pay them a percentage of the official gate charges and get you into the stadium. I believe there are many other ways that these miscreants are using to skim off what belongs to the club.

My suggestion would be that we outsource ticket management. Ticket Masters would be my firm of choice.

Kenya

Who Killed My Faithful? and Why? Likoni Pastor Asks Police

The head of a Likoni church attacked by suspected terrorists in 2014, killing six worshipers and leaving dozens injured,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.