Kenya: Eject Gor Mahia Officials From the Gates

opinion

One of the curses that Gor Mahia seems to have been afflicted with is the infighting among officials. Year-in-year-out this curse creeps in, wreaks havoc and moves on waiting to strike again the following year.

Sadly this year is no exception and it is only a stranger in Jerusalem who can deny the fact that all is now well at K'Ogalo. To begin with there are the cyber wars being fought by supporters of the various officials with some serious allegations being traded.

Since 2012 we have witnessed this cycle of in-fighting trickling down to the playing unit and seriously affecting the performance and ultimately denying us the league diadem. As the good folks at Gor Mahia News state: In essence Gor Mahia should have won the league five times in a row from 2012 to 2016, if not for self inflicted wounds.

This time round, the fight is pitting two officials amidst claims that there is widespread Chinese accounting at play concerning accountability of gate collections. Furthermore, that an official can be accused of acts which can attract a criminal charge in a court of law speaks volumes about the men and women we have entrusted with the responsibility of running our beloved club.

It is an open secret that there is a lot of disconnect between match attendances and the amounts we finally see declared as gate proceeds. We all have at one time or another faced the corruption that goes on at the gates.

This is how it works: you get to the gate with your duly paid for ticket. One of the so called stewards gets it and rushed you through the gates while retaining the ticket. Since all you wanted was to get into the stadium you pay no heed to what happens next which is that the same ticket is then sold again.

Another trick is that the stewards shoo in people who pay them a percentage of the official gate charges and get you into the stadium. I believe there are many other ways that these miscreants are using to skim off what belongs to the club.

My suggestion would be that we outsource ticket management. Ticket Masters would be my firm of choice.