Kenya: Poor Marcelo Got His Strike Timing Wrong

opinion

Seems to me Jose Marcelo Ferreira is fast learning how to survive in this part of the world.

Having watched doctors and lecturers down their tools for the better part of this year, the man from Brazil last week vowed not to return to work unless "some issues are sorted out with the management."

A piece of advice to my brother from another mother. You need to borrow a leaf from your predecessors who would go on strike during match days (and not when players are on international break as is your case).

Reason being, had you, for example, downed your tools on the morning of your last game against Zoo Kericho, your cheeky bosses would have come all out to have your "issues" sorted in record time. Believe you me.

Anyway, to much more important issues. Things in the den are holding up quite well.

The first team chalked up a straight forward 3-0 win against Nakumatt the other day with many, many positives picked from the match.

For example, the management and technical team have significantly invested in the youth, and this has got me excited.

Reason being, whoever invests in the youth, sporting wise, can never go wrong, and there are enough examples worldwide to back up this claim.

The most recent one is that of French striker Kylian Mbappe, 18, who is now valued at Sh7 billion with the likes of Real Madrid, the Manchester clubs, Arsenal and Chelsea reportedly tracking the youngster.

Another example is that of Kariobangi Sharks striker Ovella Ochieng, 17, who is being courted by a number of suitors from north Africa, after scoring twice for Kenya U-20 against Egypt last month.

Leopards might not be at that top level yet, but watch out for the likes of Robinson Kamura, Marcelous Ingotse, Ian Otieno, Harun Nyakha and Vincent Oburu this season.

Ingotse was one of the three scorers during that 3-0 win over Nakumatt. Kamura, Oburu, Otieno and Nyakha are part of the national senior team set up. These talented players will help the club win trophies for years to come, if the club can hold on to them.

[email protected]