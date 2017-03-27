27 March 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Not Involved in Certificate Scandal - Presidency

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
President Muhammadu Buhari.
By Jonathan Isaiah

The Presidency has said President MuhammaduBuhari was not involved in any certificate scandal.

This was contained in a statement issued by the senior special assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

Shehu was reacting to a newspaper report titled; "ProminentNigerians with certificate scandals."

According to the report, Buhari, former president GoodluckJonathan, former Senate president, Evans Enwerem; ex-speaker ofthe House of Representatives, SalisuBuhari, Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose and a national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, were listed among others in certificate scandal.

Responding, the presidential spokesman said Buhari did not fit into the categorisation because he had no certificate scandal.

He pointed out that the issue of certificate was raised against the president among other allegations ahead of the 2015 presidential election which he won, saying the issue was successfully dealt with before the polls.

"We wish to emphatically state that President MuhammaduBuhari does not fit into categorisation of leaders with certificate scandals because he bears none that is on available records.

"The issue of certificates was raised against him but the campaign successfully dealt with the allegations by providing evidence that not only was he qualified to run, he had a far higher academic qualification than is required by the constitution. As a result, he went on to run for the office and eventually win," he said.

More on This

Presidency Denies Buhari's Involvement in Certificate Scandal

The presidency has denied President Muhammadu Buhari's involvement in any certificate scandal. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.