Nigeria: Buhari Not Involved in Certificate Scandal - Presidency

The Presidency has said President MuhammaduBuhari was not involved in any certificate scandal.

This was contained in a statement issued by the senior special assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

Shehu was reacting to a newspaper report titled; "ProminentNigerians with certificate scandals."

According to the report, Buhari, former president GoodluckJonathan, former Senate president, Evans Enwerem; ex-speaker ofthe House of Representatives, SalisuBuhari, Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose and a national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, were listed among others in certificate scandal.

Responding, the presidential spokesman said Buhari did not fit into the categorisation because he had no certificate scandal.

He pointed out that the issue of certificate was raised against the president among other allegations ahead of the 2015 presidential election which he won, saying the issue was successfully dealt with before the polls.

"We wish to emphatically state that President MuhammaduBuhari does not fit into categorisation of leaders with certificate scandals because he bears none that is on available records.

"The issue of certificates was raised against him but the campaign successfully dealt with the allegations by providing evidence that not only was he qualified to run, he had a far higher academic qualification than is required by the constitution. As a result, he went on to run for the office and eventually win," he said.