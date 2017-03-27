Nigeria: PDP's Ceasefire Collapses As Sheriff, Makarfi Engage in Counter-Accusations

Photo: Daily Trust

Ali Modu Sheriff and Ahmed Makarfi.

Abuja — Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State and PDP Factional Chairman, Ahmed Makarfi at PDP NEC Meeting.

National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ali Modu Sheriff, yesterday warned and threatened legal action against those referring to Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee, as a faction of the party.

Declaring that the Makarfi group is illegal, Sheriff, in a statement signed by his deputy, Cairo Ojougboh, said that by the pronouncement of the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt, such a group is not supposed to be in existence.

Cautioning media houses to take note and not to refer to the group as faction, Sheriff said that the fact that the Makarfi-led caretaker committee had appealed against the Appeal Court judgment did not make the Makarfi group legal, adding that it is not a stay of execution.

He warned Makarfi and his group to stop interfering in the affairs of the party, adding that the job vacancies he declared was to fill positions, as the old staff decided to abandon their work even when he appealed to them.

Sheriff, has, however said that as chairman of the party he has the right to employ staff, adding, "we are preparing to complete state congresses where necessary and working hard planning our national convention. We will not be distracted from our set objective to return the party to the grassroots by inconsequential issues.

Swiftly, the Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee yesterday accused the Ali Modu Sheriff led camp of being unfaithful to the ongoing efforts to achieve successful reconciliation and peace in the party.

A statement signed by the spokesman, Dayo Adeyeye declared that it was unfortunate that Sheriff's deputy, Cairo Ojougbo, breached the ceasefire agreement, which was arranged by the Governor Seriake Dickson-led reconciliation committee just last week.

It said; "We had always known that Sheriff and his co travelers especially, Cairo Ojuogbo, could not keep agreements. "But we tagged along to avoid being accused of unnecessary intransigence. Since the leopard cannot change its spot, it is now very clear that no agreement or political solution can be reached with these people."

The statement said that efforts were made to report the breach of agreement to Dickson's committee but to no avail Adeyeye's statement also faulted the appointment of Cairo as Deputy National Chairman of the party by Sheriff describing it as "the worst case of impunity in the history of our great Party."

On the threat to sack all PDP national secretariat workers who had refused to work with Sheriff, the caretaker committee said there was no cause for alarm. "The threat against our hard working staff should therefore be ignored and treated with utmost contempt coming from a lawless impostor."