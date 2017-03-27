Photo: The Nation

Peter Kenneth during the launch of the 3rd Annual Progress Report on Vision 2030 in 2012 at KICC Nairobi. (File photo)

Nairobi — 2013 presidential candidate Peter Kenneth has began his campaign as he seeks to clinch the Jubilee Party ticket for the Nairobi gubernatorial race.

Kenneth joined aspirants for various elective positions in Roysambu Sunday to drum up support for President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election, affirming that he was ready to face his competitors in the Jubilee primaries.

"We're starting our grassroots approach towards Jubilee to campaign for the President and his deputy; to campaign for ourselves and to allow all aspirants to campaign for themselves in unity," he said after attending a service at the Pentecostal Evangelist Fellowship of Africa (PEFA) Church in Githurai 44.

Kenneth who had earlier attended mass at Mary Queens Catholic Church nearby asserted that the party's County Elections Board was duly constituted on Thursday, and that he was confident that the primaries will be free and fair.

"We're looking forward to the nominations because the County Elections Board is in place. We're just waiting to be told what the rules are," Kenneth insisted.

Jubilee's National Elections Board Commissioner Michael Waweru was Thursday forced to call off a meeting constituted to form the elections board after rival camps clashed over the names of those who will form a 17-member team to oversee party primaries.

During the event, supporters of Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko accused those of Starehe MP Maina Kamanda of attempting to rig the election of the board members in favor of Kenneth , claims that the latter dismissed.

"You will not oversee this process. We will not accept. This is an aspirant driven process," a supporter of one of the candidates told Waweru during the chaotic meeting at the Bomas of Kenya, Thursday.

Kenneth has maintained that the process of electing the board was fair, adding that all aspirants from the county agreed on those they wished to represent their interests with each of the 17 constituencies providing a name.

The Jubilee Party is yet to comment on the constitution of various county elections boards which have seen aspirants in a number of counties engage in fierce battles over the composition of the vital organs.