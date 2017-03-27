24 March 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Pirates Seize Fishing Trawler Off Somalia Coast

Tagged:

Related Topics

Police say Somali pirates have seized a fishing trawler owned by a local businessman and forced the mostly foreign crew to disembark. Col. Mohamed Hassan told The Associated Press on Friday that the pirates used a small skiff to board the trawler off the village of Eyl in the northern semiautonomous state of Puntland.

Hassan says the pirates likely will use the trawler as a mother ship to carry out hijackings in international waters. The incident comes shortly after Somali pirates seized an oil tanker and its Sri Lankan crew for several days -- the first hijacking of a large commercial vessel in the area in five years.

International anti-piracy patrols on the crucial trade route had calmed such attacks, which once numbered in the hundreds.

Somalia

Explosion Kills Two People in Kenya's Border Town

At least two children were killed and three others injured on Saturday after explosion went off in a village in Kenya's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.