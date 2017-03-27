Somalia: Twin Explosions Hit Mogadishu

At least 10 people were injured after two explosions hit Mogadishu on Friday, police have confirmed. The first explosion was an IED bomb set at vehicle in Sie Piano neighborhood in Hodan district.

The vehicle had been parked outside a residential building when it exploded injuring 4 people. A second explosion occurred 5hrs later targetting a restaurant popular with government official.

A truck laden with explosion ent off outside the Banoda restaurant injuring 6 people. Banoda restaurant in Bondheere district is famed for serving traditional Somali cuisine and at the time of explosion is said to have been full in capacity.

No group has claimed responsibility for the two attacks although in the past similar attacks have been linked to militant group Alshabaab.