25 March 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: MP Gelle Injured in Browl Over Election Date

The Head of Electoral Commission of Galmudug Mohamed Hassan Gelle was on Saturday phyically abused and injured in a confrontation with fellow Mps over election date.

Gelle had set up the deadline for Presidential elections on the 29 of March. But a section of Galmudug Mps differed with Gelle and the argument resulting into a browl.

The PM Hassan Khayre had requested the election date be in 45 days time hence dividing the Mps. Gelle was injured in the eye and lost two of his teeth.

Galmudug President recently resigned paving way for elections.

