Unidentified gunmen on Saturday shot dead the secretary to the District Commissioner of Wadajir in Mogadishu Mr Abdrihahman Alasow.

The gunmen were in a vehicle when they drove by and shot the official together with two bodyguards he was accompanied with.

The incident occured at the Korontada junction in Mogadishu. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Mogadishu has recently experienced a rise in assassinations targetting government officials, journalists and ordinary businessmen.